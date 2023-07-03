TSA sets passenger screening record

The TSA says almost 2.9 million Americans took a flight on Friday, setting a new all-time record for air traffic in the U.S.

The previous record was set in 2019 on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

TRAVEL UPDATE: Yesterday, TSA Officers nationwide screened 2,883,595 individuals – beating our previous travel record of 2,882,915 on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019. This is the highest number of passengers the agency has screened on record. — TSA (@TSA) July 1, 2023

The country’s largest hubs for the largest airlines saw the most travelers on Friday, including 843 Delta departures from Atlanta, according to Cirium.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is optimistic about the air travel industry after weather issues forced numerous delays and cancellations.

Buttigieg told CNN’s “State of the Union” that cancellation rates are below 3%.

