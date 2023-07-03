Local

TSA sets passenger screening record

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

The TSA says almost 2.9 million Americans took a flight on Friday, setting a new all-time record for air traffic in the U.S.

The previous record was set in 2019 on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The country’s largest hubs for the largest airlines saw the most travelers on Friday, including 843 Delta departures from Atlanta, according to Cirium.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is optimistic about the air travel industry after weather issues forced numerous delays and cancellations.

Buttigieg told CNN’s “State of the Union” that cancellation rates are below 3%.

