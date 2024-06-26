TSA PreCheck expands enrollment, renewal options at Atlanta’s airport

ATLANTA — Travelers at Atlanta’s airport will find it easier to enroll and renew their membership in TSA’s PreCheck program.

CLEAR, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, has opened a new location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that offers in-person enrollments and renewals.

The Atlanta location will be available Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to Atlanta, there are six new locations at airports in Austin, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Providence, San Jose, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours, and other benefits.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from conveniences like keeping their shoes, belts, and light jackets on while getting through the security checkpoint, which usually means a much quicker security screening.