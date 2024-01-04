Local

TSA official arrested in Atlanta on warrant out of Florida

Bullets in Diaper FILE - A Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. The TSA Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper at LaGuardia Airport in a passenger's carry-on bag on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

ATLANTA — A high-ranking TSA official is now facing charges after being arrested in Atlanta last week.

The employee, whose identity has not been released, had an outstanding warrant out of Florida on a non-work-related charge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Atlanta detained the employee, who is in a management position at the Atlanta airport, after arriving from an international flight on Dec. 28.

“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off-duty. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The employee is currently on leave pending further law enforcement action.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!