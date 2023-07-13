TSA has found more guns at Hartsfield-Jackson airport than any other U.S. city

ATLANTA — Continuing a trend from 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has found more guns at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport than any other airport in the United States so far in 2023.

Atlanta leads the nation with 214 guns caught through June 30.

TSA said each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on items at security checkpoints.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint.

Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the gun was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of around $15,000 per violation.

The TSA responded to travelers that even if they have a firearm, it is not permitted as a carry-on item.

Travelers who would like to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.

In 2022, TSA officials stopped 448 guns from going through security checkpoints in Atlanta, the most in the nation.

The next highest airports as far as guns caught in 2022 were Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Nashville and Phoenix.

