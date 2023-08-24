Trump makes major change to Georgia legal team ahead of his Atlanta arrival

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump has replaced the leading member of his legal team hours before his surrender at the Fulton County Jail Thursday.

Trump has hired attorney Steven Sadow to replace Drew Findling, who is leaving the team, sources told ABC News. Sadow has represented several high-profile clients, including Usher, Rick Ross, Ray Lewis and T.I.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow told ABC News. “The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

The former president faces 13 charges, including violating the Georgia RICO Act, accused of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Findling has served as Trump’s lead attorney in the over two-year election interference probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Findling negotiated earlier this week the $200,000 bond for Trump after he turns himself in.

Officials have not said why Findling left the team.

ABC News reported Trump’s other attorney, Jennifer Little, is expected to remain on the case with Sadow.

©2023 Cox Media Group