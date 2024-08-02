Local

Trump, Harris return to Georgia as 2024 presidential race remains neck-and-neck

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Election 2024 This combination photo shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Just 99 days before Election Day, a fundamentally new race is taking shape with new candidates, a new issue focus and a new outlook for both parties. Harris is smashing fundraising records, taking over social media and generating excitement. Republicans are fearful and frustrated as they struggle to accept the new reality that Trump's victory is no sure thing. (AP Photo) (Uncredited/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Since President Joe Biden stepped aside in the 2024 presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to become the official Democratic nominee for president, it has become clear that Georgia is up for grabs by either party.

The latest polls out of the Peach State continue to show a statistical tie between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

It is clear Georgia has regained its swing state status and both candidates are once again heading back to our state to make their case.

Trump will be holding a rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center on Saturday, which is the same venue Harris rallied at earlier in the week.

Political analyst Bill Crane said that this is the first time he can think of that Trump has been inside the Perimeter for an event since being booked into the Fulton County Jail in the Georgia election interference case.

“I think this is a tactical choice to come inside to the base of the Democratic vote in Georgia and to bring his running mate, and perhaps demonstrate with the crowd in that arena a different version of what you have typically seen at a Donald Trump rally,” Crane said.

Harris has announced that she will hold a rally next week in Savannah.

“The Democratic Party has made a significant media buy in two media markets here in Georgia: Atlanta and Savannah. They are also in other battleground states, places like Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Las Vegas, Nevada. So they’re at least defining this as a battleground on their terms and their spend right now five to 10 times what the GOP has committed in the same markets,” Crane said.

Trump’s rally on Saturday starts at 5 p.m. Harris’ rally is scheduled in Savannah on Aug. 9. The time of the rally has not yet been determined.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!