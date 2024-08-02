Trump, Harris return to Georgia as 2024 presidential race remains neck-and-neck

ATLANTA — Since President Joe Biden stepped aside in the 2024 presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to become the official Democratic nominee for president, it has become clear that Georgia is up for grabs by either party.

The latest polls out of the Peach State continue to show a statistical tie between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

It is clear Georgia has regained its swing state status and both candidates are once again heading back to our state to make their case.

Trump will be holding a rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center on Saturday, which is the same venue Harris rallied at earlier in the week.

Political analyst Bill Crane said that this is the first time he can think of that Trump has been inside the Perimeter for an event since being booked into the Fulton County Jail in the Georgia election interference case.

“I think this is a tactical choice to come inside to the base of the Democratic vote in Georgia and to bring his running mate, and perhaps demonstrate with the crowd in that arena a different version of what you have typically seen at a Donald Trump rally,” Crane said.

Harris has announced that she will hold a rally next week in Savannah.

“The Democratic Party has made a significant media buy in two media markets here in Georgia: Atlanta and Savannah. They are also in other battleground states, places like Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Las Vegas, Nevada. So they’re at least defining this as a battleground on their terms and their spend right now five to 10 times what the GOP has committed in the same markets,” Crane said.

Trump’s rally on Saturday starts at 5 p.m. Harris’ rally is scheduled in Savannah on Aug. 9. The time of the rally has not yet been determined.