ATLANTA — The Georgia Court of Appeals has put a stay in place in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and 15 others accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

The ruling came down shortly after 4 p.m., which puts a hold on the case until the court resolves the appeal against Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling that Fani Willis could stay on the case.

