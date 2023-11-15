Trump, 10 others on Georgia’s 2024 GOP primary ballot

The Republican presidential lineup is set in Georgia, though there are two candidates on the March 12 primary ballot who are no longer in the running, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon said state party officials unanimously voted to put 11 candidates on the ballot, including former President Donald Trump and his top rivals for the nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, the former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina governor.

But the slate also includes two candidates who have ended their campaigns: Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. McKoon said they’re still listed because they’ve suspended their campaigns but not formally withdrawn from the race.

The other nine candidates each gave a voluntary $25,000 contribution to the state party, netting the organization $225,000. It pads the coffers for a state party that is helping fund the legal fees of three Trump electors charged in the Fulton County election interference case.

The Georgia GOP spent more than $520,000 in legal fees in the first six months of the year and is promoting “Fulton Defense Fund” events. But the party has been overshadowed financially by Gov. Brian Kemp’s network, which he has framed as an alternative to the state GOP.

