Truck carrying nitric oxide involved in 4-car crash, closes several lanes of I-285 EB

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Four cars including a tanker truck have been involved in a crash on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs.

Police say all lanes of the interstate are currently closed.

They say the tanker truck involved in the crash was carrying nitric oxide. It’s unclear if any of the gas has leaked out of the truck.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say inhaling nitric oxide could cause irritation to eyes, wet skin, nose and throat, as well as drowsiness and unconsciousness.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Police have not commented on when the interstate could reopen.

WSB Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull recommends taking I-75 SB to I-85 NB.

NewsChopper 2 is over the crash. Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this story.

