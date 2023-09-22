Truck carrying chickens overturns, scattering animals across busy metro highway, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Part of a busy metro Atlanta highway was shut down Friday after officials say a truck carrying chickens overturned.

Hall County Sheriff officials said the overturned truck was blocking all northbound lanes of Athens Highway north of A.L. Mangum Road.

Deputies warned drivers that there were both live and dead chickens in the roadway and that they should proceed with caution.

The driver is being treated for injuries, however, further details about the driver’s condition have not been released. Authorities have not said how many chickens were killed.

As crews work to clean up the crash, deputies said they expect the road will reopen later Friday evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.





©2023 Cox Media Group