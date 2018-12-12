Listen Live
Troy sets arena scoring record in 88-43 win over Carver

Updated:

TROY, Ala. -  Freshman Zay Williams scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Troy beat Carver College 88-43 on Wednesday, setting a school record for the fewest points allowed inside of Trojan Arena.

The previous record was 50 by Texas State on March 8, 2014.

Jordon Varnado scored 13 points and Alex Hicks added 12 with nine boards for Troy (4-5), which never trailed and held the Cougars to 30-percent shooting.

Troy opened with an 8-0 run and led 56-17 at halftime behind Williams' 12 points. KJ Simon's dunk capped a 16-4 run for a 52-point lead (75-23) with 13:15 left.

Troy shot 58 percent, made 7 of 20 3-pointers, and outscored the Cougars 50-22 in the paint.

Tyler Thornton scored 10 points for Carver (0-17), a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

News

  • Senate to vote on aid to Yemen in wake of Khashoggi slaying
    Senate to vote on aid to Yemen in wake of Khashoggi slaying
    Senators are expected to vote Thursday on a resolution that would call on the U.S. to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that would rebuke Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Senate may also consider a separate resolution condemning the journalist's killing as senators have wrestled with how to respond to the Saudi journalist's murder. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known of the plot, but President Donald Trump has been reluctant to pin the blame. Senators voted 60-39 on Wednesday to open debate on the Yemen resolution, signaling there is enough support to win the 50 votes needed. But it's unclear how amendments to the measure could affect the final vote, which is expected to come Thursday. While enough Republicans support the resolution, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and most other Republicans oppose it. 'I think every single member of this body shares grave concerns about the murder of Khashoggi and wants accountability,' McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. 'We also want to preserve a 70-year partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and we want to ensure it continues to serve American interests and stabilizes a dangerous and critical region.' Senators have been enraged by Khashoggi's October killing and the White House response, and that outrage prompted several Republicans to support the Yemen resolution because it would be seen as a rebuke to the longtime ally. Others already had concerns about the war in Yemen, which human rights groups say is wreaking havoc on the country and subjecting civilians, many of them children, to indiscriminate bombing and disease. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee, is preparing the separate, alternate resolution condemning the journalist's killing. McConnell urged senators to vote for Corker's measure, which he said 'does a good job capturing bipartisan concerns about both the war in Yemen and the behavior of our Saudi partners more broadly.' Corker has not released the full text of that resolution. It appears unlikely that the House would be willing to consider either measure. House leaders added a provision to an unrelated House rule that would make it harder for lawmakers there to call up a Yemen resolution if the Senate passes it. The rule barely passed, 206-203, after Democrats railed against the Yemen provision. CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed House leaders on the Khashoggi slaying on Wednesday, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are scheduled to brief the full House on Thursday. Pompeo and Mattis briefed the Senate last month and told senators that there was 'no direct reporting' or 'smoking gun' to connect the crown prince to Khashoggi's death at a Saudi consulate in Turkey. But a smaller group of senators leaving a separate briefing with Haspel days later said there was 'zero chance' the crown prince wasn't involved. Khashoggi, who had lived in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime. He was killed in what U.S. officials have described as an elaborate plot as he visited the consulate in Istanbul for marriage paperwork. Pressed on a response to the slaying, Trump has been reluctant to condemn the crown prince. He said the United States 'intends to remain a steadfast partner' of the country, touted Saudi arms deals worth billions of dollars to the U.S. and thanked the country for plunging oil prices. Saudi prosecutors have said a 15-man team sent to Istanbul killed Khashoggi with tranquilizers and then dismembered his body, which has not been found. Those findings came after Saudi authorities spent weeks denying Khashoggi had been killed in the consulate. Whatever is passed this month, lawmakers in both chambers have signaled that they will continue to press Saudi Arabia next year. The top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, is pushing tough legislation with a growing bipartisan group of senators that would halt arms sales and impose sanctions, to send what he called a 'global message' to not just the Saudis but also to other regimes. 'Just because you're our ally, you can't kill with impunity,' Menendez said. 'The current relationship with Saudi Arabia is not working,' said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who supports Menendez's measure and is expected to become chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2019. 'You're never going to have a relationship with the United States Senate unless things change.' House Democrats are also expected to keep the issue alive when they take the majority in January. The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, California Rep. Adam Schiff, said he intends to lead a 'deep dive' into Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the likely incoming chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would hold hearings on Saudi Arabia early next year. ___ Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.
  • US seeks to counter growing Chinese influence in Africa
    US seeks to counter growing Chinese influence in Africa
    The Trump administration wants to see an increase in U.S. investment and trade in Africa as part of a new strategy aimed at countering China's growing influence on the continent National security adviser John Bolton is expected to lay out priorities Thursday for what the administration calls 'the continent of the future' during remarks at the Heritage Foundation. Critics are skeptical because it has taken so long into the presidency to announce the initiative and Trump has made disparaging remarks about a region that is home to 1.2 billion people. Addressing members of Congress on Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy warned of China's increasing economic, military and political influence in Africa, a continent with some of the world's fastest-growing economies and trillions of dollars' worth of natural resources. 'One of the things that really, really irritated me during my trips to Africa is you go to an African city and there is a stadium invariably built by the Chinese,' Nagy told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He said African countries will benefit from increased investment by U.S. companies and projects that will create jobs and bring higher environmental and business standards. 'We must remain a positive alternative and make clear that engaging with the United States will mean greater prosperity and security for Africa,' Nagy said. 'Our potential in Africa is limitless.' Africa is facing a 'demographic tsunami,' he said, with the continent's population expected to double by 2050 to some 2.5 billion people, half under the age of 24. That is why, he said, it was important to create jobs and opportunities for them. Any renewed U.S. effort to counter China in Africa, however, will face some obstacles. 'The Trump administration has shown little or no serious interest in Africa and has gotten off to a rocky start in its relations,' Johnnie Carson, a former assistant secretary for African affairs during the Obama presidency, told The Associated Press. 'Unveiling a new strategy may give the administration an opportunity for a course correction, but only if it begins to take Africa seriously.' Congress passed legislation earlier this year creating a $60 billion international development agency, widely viewed as a response to Chinese overseas development programs. China opened its first overseas military base last year in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the site of the only permanent U.S. military base on the continent. As Beijing and others seek to grow their military presence, the U.S. is pulling back. The Pentagon in November said it planned a 10 percent cut in the U.S. Africa Command's total force of 7,200 troops, to be carried out over several years, as its global focus shifts from counterterrorism to perceived threats from Russia and China. Whatever the Trump administration's new Africa strategy, perceptions are an immediate hurdle. The president is known for his reported unflattering remarks: comparing some countries to a filthy toilet, referring to the nonexistent nation of 'Nambia' and saying Nigerians — from Africa's biggest economy and a top oil producer — would never return to their 'huts' once they saw the U.S. His first tweet as president that mentioned Africa was an inaccurate claim about alleged white-owned farm seizures in South Africa. His only other tweet mentioning Africa praised his wife during her multination visit this year. While Congress has restrained some of his administration's proposed deep cuts in foreign aid, Trump has put forth no signature Africa project and there is no sign he intends to visit. In the meantime, 'China has been doubling down on Africa across the board with a dramatic commercial strategy combined with increased arms sales, linkages to political parties and cultural exchanges,' said Grant Harris, former senior director for African affairs at the White House during the Obama administration. 'The U.S. needs to show itself to be the better long-term partner to African states.' Jennifer Cooke, director of the Institute for African Studies at George Washington University, said the U.S. should avoid trying to be too transactional. 'We are not going to beat China at its own game, which is massive investments and in infrastructure and roads, ports, railroads and vanity projects,' Cooke said. 'What sets the U.S. apart has been a broader engagement, beyond government, looking at development, civil society and, frankly, serving as something of a moral authority on human rights, democracy and governance issues.' ___ Anna reported from Johannesburg.
  • Trump's payment explanations shift as legal exposure grows
    Trump's payment explanations shift as legal exposure grows
    The sentencing of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, brought a perilous investigation into the president's campaign one step closer to the Oval Office. Though Cohen broke down during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet, his Twitter feed still while he ignored shouted questions about his former attorney at a White House event. But Trump has been far from silent during the monthslong Cohen saga, with the president's explanations frequently shifting as his legal exposure grew. Since the spring, Trump has gone from denying knowledge of any payments to women who claim to have been mistresses to apparent acknowledgement of those hush money settlements - though he claims they wouldn't be illegal in any case. But both Cohen and federal prosecutors said the payments were made at Trump's direction to fend off damage to his White House bid, an apparent campaign finance violation. Though prosecutors have implicated Trump in a crime, they haven't directly accused him of one, and it's hardly clear that they could bring charges even if they want to because of Justice Department protocol. Nonetheless, Trump's evolving explanations have clouded the public understanding of what occurred and are running head-on into a problematic set of facts agreed to by prosecutors, Cohen and a media company that has acknowledged participating in the hush money scheme to aid the president's campaign. 'You now have a second defendant or group of defendants saying that these payments were made for the primary purpose of influencing the election, and that it was done in coordination with Trump and his campaign,' said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine. Trump's first explanation of the payment that would eventually help lead Cohen to a three-year prison sentence came at 35,000 feet over West Virginia. Returning to Washington on Air Force One, Trump on April 6 for the first time answered questions about the reports of $130,000 in hush money given to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, issuing a blanket denial to reporters while saying they would 'have to ask Michael Cohen.' Three days later, the FBI raided Cohen's office, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment to Daniels. Furious, Trump called the raid a 'disgrace' and said the FBI 'broke into' his lawyer's office. He also tweeted that 'Attorney-client privilege is dead!' The raid was overseen by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and arose from a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian election interference. At the time, Cohen had said he took out a personal line of credit on his home to pay Daniels days before the 2016 election without Trump's knowledge. Later that month in a free-wheeling 'Fox & Friends' interview, Trump acknowledged that Cohen represented him in the 'crazy Stormy Daniels deal.' In May, Trump and his attorneys began saying Cohen received a monthly retainer from which he made payments for nondisclosure agreements like the one with Daniels. In a series of tweets, Trump said those agreements are 'very common among celebrities and people of wealth' and 'this was a private agreement.' People familiar with the investigation say Cohen secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for Karen McDougal, another woman who alleged an affair with the president, two months before the election. On the tape, Cohen is heard saying that he needed to start a company 'for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,' a possible reference to David Pecker, Trump's friend and president of American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer. When Cohen began to discuss financing, Trump interrupted him and asked, 'What financing?' 'We'll have to pay,' Cohen responded. Prosecutors announced Wednesday that AMI acknowledged making one of those payments 'in concert' with the Trump campaign to protect him from a story that could have hurt his candidacy. The company avoided prosecution under a deal with prosecutors. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to Daniels and McDougal to influence the election. That next day, Trump argued that making the payments wasn't a crime and that the matter was a civil dispute, then took a swipe at his former employee. 'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!' he tweeted. Earlier this week, Trump compared his situation to one involving President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. The Federal Election Commission, which typically handles smaller campaign-finance violations, where the actions aren't willful, with civil penalties that are typically fines, docked the Obama campaign $375,000 for regulatory civil violations. But legal analysts said the accusations against Trump could amount to a felony because they revolve around an alleged conspiracy to conceal payments from campaign contribution reports - and from voters. It remains unclear what federal prosecutors in New York will decide to do if they conclude that there is evidence that Trump himself committed a crime. The Justice Department, in opinions issued by its Office of Legal Counsel, has said a sitting president cannot be indicted because a criminal case would interfere with the duties of the commander in chief. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, and with Mueller's office, would presumably be bound by that legal guidance unless the Justice Department were to somehow nullify the opinions. Politically, Trump's shifting claims could harm his credibility with voters, but legally they may not make much of a difference. 'It's not clear to me that he's made any false statements in legal documents that could open him to liability for perjury,' Hasen said. For the payments themselves to be a crime rather than a civil infraction, prosecutors would need to show that Trump knew that what he was doing was wrong when he directed Cohen to pay the women and that he did so with the goal of benefiting his campaign. Trump has not yet laid out a fulsome defense, though he could conceivably argue that the payments were made not for the purposes of advancing his campaign but rather to prevent sex stories from emerging that would be personally humiliating to him and harm his marriage. That argument was advanced by former Sen. John Edwards, a North Carolina Democrat, in a similar campaign finance case that went to trial. But that may be tougher for Trump than it was for Edwards given the proximity of the president's payment to the election — timing that, on its face, suggests a link between the money and his political ambitions. Still, the cases aren't always easy, as proven by the 2012 trial of Edwards. Jurors acquitted Edwards on one charge of accepting illegal campaign contributions, but couldn't reach a verdict on the five remaining counts including conspiracy and making false statements. Prosecutors elected not to retry Edwards, the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2004 and a candidate for president in 2004 and 2008. ___ Tucker reported from Washington. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Tucker at http://twitter.com/@etuckerAP
  • Pledge to limit tenure as speaker wins over Pelosi critics
    Pledge to limit tenure as speaker wins over Pelosi critics
    Rep. Nancy Pelosi all but ensured that she will become House speaker next month, quelling a revolt by disgruntled younger Democrats by agreeing to limit her tenure to no more than four additional years in the chamber's top post. Within moments of announcing Wednesday she would restrict her time in the job, seven of her critics distributed a statement promising to back the California Democrat. Democrats widely agreed that the pledge meant Pelosi had clinched a comeback to the post she held from 2007 until January 2011, the last time her party ran the House and the first time the speaker was a woman. Wednesday's accord gives Pelosi a clear path to becoming the most powerful Democrat in government and a leading role in confronting President Donald Trump during the upcoming 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns. It moves a 78-year-old white woman to the cusp of steering next year's diverse crop of House Democrats, with its large number of female, minority and younger members. The agreement also ends what's been a distracting, harsh leadership fight among Democrats that has been waged since Election Day, when they gained at least 39 seats and grabbed House control for the next Congress. It was their biggest gain of House seats since the 1974 post-Watergate election. Democrats have been hoping to train public attention on their 2019 agenda focusing on health care, jobs and wages, and building infrastructure projects. They also envision investigations of Trump, his 2016 presidential campaign and his administration. To line up support, Pelosi initially resorted to full-court lobbying by congressional allies, outside Democratic luminaries, and liberal and labor organizations. She cut deals with individual lawmakers for committee assignments and roles leading legislative efforts. But in the end, she had to make concessions about her tenure to make sure she'll win a majority — likely 218 votes — when the new House convenes Jan. 3. Democrats are likely to have 235 seats, meaning she could spare only 17 defections and still prevail if, as expected, Republicans all oppose her. Pelosi had described herself as a transitional leader over the last several weeks. But she'd resisted defining how long she would serve as speaker, saying it would lessen her negotiating leverage to declare herself a lame duck. On Wednesday, she gave in to her opponents' demands that she limit her service. Under the deal, House Democrats will vote by Feb. 15 to change party rules to limit their top three leaders to no more than four two-year terms, including time they've already spent in those jobs. 'I am comfortable with the proposal and it is my intention to abide by it whether it passes or not,' Pelosi said in her statement. Pelosi's opponents have argued it was time for younger leaders to command the party. They also said her demonization as an out-of-touch radical in tens of millions of dollars' worth of Republican television ads was costing Democrats seats. While some Democrats are still certain to vote against Pelosi — especially incoming freshmen who promised to do so during their campaigns — most Democrats have remained solidly behind her. She's been a strong fundraiser and unrelenting liberal who doesn't shy from political combat, and her backers complained that her opponents were mostly white men who were largely more moderate than most House Democrats. Pressure to back Pelosi seemed to grow after she calmly went toe-to-toe with Trump at a nationally televised verbal brawl in the Oval Office on Tuesday over his demands for congressional approval of $5 billion for his proposed border wall with Mexico. 'We are proud that our agreement will make lasting institutional change that will strengthen our caucus and will help develop the next generation of Democratic leaders,' the rebellious lawmakers said in a written statement. To be nominated to a fourth term under the agreement, Pelosi would need to garner a two-thirds majority of House Democrats. Several aides said they believed restlessness by younger members to move up in leadership would make that difficult for her to achieve. The limits would also apply to Pelosi's top lieutenants, No. 2 leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and No. 3 leader James Clyburn of South Carolina. Both are also in their late 70s. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., was among 16 Democrats who had signed a letter demanding new leadership but who ultimately helped negotiate the deal with Pelosi. Joining Perlmutter in saying they would now back her were Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts; Tim Ryan of Ohio; Bill Foster of Illinois; Linda Sanchez and Rep.-elect Gil Cisernos, both of California; and Filemon Vela of Texas.
  • Del Monte recalling more than 64,000 cases of Fiesta Corn in 25 states
    Del Monte recalling more than 64,000 cases of Fiesta Corn in 25 states
    Del Monte Foods is recalling thousands of cases of Fiesta Corn due to underprocessing concerns, the Food and Drug Administration said in a press release. >> Read more trending news  Some 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers are under recall as a precaution because underprocessing can lead to contamination, the FDA said. There have been no reported illnesses linked to the corn. It was distributed in 25 states including, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Alabama, South Carolina and Washington. The cans of corn under recall are 15.25-ounce cans produced between Aug. 14 and Sept. 23. The cans will have the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can: August 14, 2021 August 15, 2021 August 16, 2021 Sept 3, 2021 Sept 4, 2021 Sept 5, 2021 Sept 6, 2021 Sept 22, 2021 Sept 23, 2021 >> Related: 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links recalled over possible metal fragments Consumers are urged to return the cans to stores for a refund or to exchange or contact the company.  
  • Mavs extend home streak, end skid vs. Hawks in 114-107 win
    Mavs extend home streak, end skid vs. Hawks in 114-107 win
    Luka Doncic can call himself even with Trae Young for now. The Dallas Mavericks can finally say their puzzling losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks is over. Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, Doncic added 24 and the Mavericks extended their home winning streak to 11 games while ending a 10-game skid against Atlanta in a 114-107 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night. J.J. Barea had 18 points before leaving with a sprained left ankle as the Mavericks finally beat the Hawks after blowing a 26-point lead in October, when Young had a strong fourth quarter in his home debut to help the Hawks rally to a 111-104 win. Young matched Doncic with 24 points and added 10 assists in the second meeting between players traded for each other on draft night. Doncic went third overall to the Hawks, who sent him to Dallas while the Mavericks picked Young at No. 5 for Atlanta. 'He's a really good player and we can only hope to contain him,' Young said of Doncic, who was just 5 of 14 from the field but had his second career double-double with 10 rebounds while adding a team-high six assists. 'He didn't get too many good looks.' Instead of wilting in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks took control with a 7-0 opening run for a 10-point lead and eventually went up by as many as 15 before the Hawks made it closer with an 11-1 run late. The home winning streak is the longest for the Mavericks since a 12-game run in 2007-08, and their most recent win over Atlanta was on Oct. 30, 2013. Dallas had won 21 of the previous 29 meetings with the Hawks before the 10-game skid. The rematch reiterated the opposite directions both teams are headed after ending the first meeting at 2-2. The Mavericks are 13-9 since then and among the current playoff teams in the rough Western Conference. The Hawks have gone 4-19. The Mavericks played most of the second half without coach Rick Carlisle, who was ejected on two quick technicals when he thought Barnes got fouled without a call. Dallas went on a 16-5 run right after the ejection. 'He got them going,' said assistant Stephen Silas, who took over for Carlisle. 'His energy got them going, and I tried to continue that energy with the group. They did a really good job after Rick got thrown out of the game.' Kent Bazemore scored 22 for Atlanta, and John Collins had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Role players got the fourth moving for Dallas, starting with Maxi Kleber on a dunk as he went on to score all seven of his points in the fourth quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith's free throw gave Dallas its first 10-point lead, and he finished with 11 points. TIP-INS Hawks: Vince Carter, Nowitzki's former teammate also in his 21st season, got a nice ovation when he entered the game in the first quarter. The 41-year-old scored his only points on a 3 in the first quarter. ... Collins had nine offensive rebounds, most by a Dallas opponent this season, in his sixth double-double. Mavericks: PG Dennis Smith Jr. missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... Doncic was 12 of 15 from the line as Dallas attempted a season-high 43 free throws. ... DeAndre Jordan had his 16th double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. NO DIRK YET Dirk Nowitzki was inactive after being listed as questionable for the first time as the longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery delays him from officially becoming the first NBA player with 21 seasons for one franchise. Carlisle said the designation meant the 40-year-old Nowitzki was getting closer to returning, but didn't want to discuss his status further before the game. GETTING CHIPPY Doncic stared down Bazemore after the Atlanta guard blocked his shot before and after the first-half buzzer, ultimately sending the 19-year-old crashing to the floor. Players from both benches mingled as they headed to their locker rooms, with coaches and officials trying to keep them separated. There weren't any scuffles, and officials looked at a replay before ruling there were no fouls. There were two double-technicals late in the fourth quarter. The first pair was called on Young and Jordan, with both appearing to plead with officials that they were having a friendly exchange. Doncic and former Maverick Justin Anderson got double techs 16 seconds later. UP NEXT Hawks: At Boston on Friday. Mavericks: At Phoenix on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
