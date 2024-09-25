Tropical Storm Helene: Georgia high school football game times moved up

ATLANTA — Several Georgia high schools are adjusting their football schedule ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says Helene is projected to make landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s Big Bend. It’s projected to be a tropical storm as it moves up through Georgia.

With Georgia in the path of Helene’s track, schools across parts of Georgia are moving their football games.

DEKALB COUNTY

Due to the threat of inclement weather, all DCSD Thursday Varsity Football games start times have been adjusted. Please see the adjustments below.

Lakeside vs Tri Cities at Adams Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Keys vs Flint River Christian at Cobb Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Towers vs Southeast Whitfield at Godfrey Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Stone Mountain vs Salem at Hallford Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Tucker vs. Northview at North DeKalb Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FULTON COUNTY

Johns Creek High School says its homecoming game against Gainesville High School has been moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

PIKE COUNTY

“Due to weather concerns regarding Hurricane Helene, the Pike County High School and Callaway High School administration and coaching staff have made the decision to move Thursday’s varsity football game to Wednesday at 7:00pm. Thank you for your understanding in this matter, and as always, student and spectator safety is priority one in our decision-making process. Go Pirates!”







