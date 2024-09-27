Tropical Storm Helene: Area near Southern Regional Medical Center underwater, roads closed

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has closed down roads near the Southern Regional Medical Center due to flooding.

According to police, Gardenwalk Boulevard and Upper Riverdale Road are flooded, but emergency services have not been affected.

The medical center is located on Upper Riverdale Road.

Ambulances are still able to access the medical center and emergency personnel are aware of the road closures.

Clayton County police said public safety remains the top priority as they respond to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.