Tropical Storm Francine forms in Gulf of Mexico, heavy rain expected later this week in North Ga.

ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Francine officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. The storm is projected to make landfall near Texas and Louisiana later this week.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Francine is moving slowly NNW at 5 mph with maximum winds of 50 mph.

Deon says the storm is expected to strengthen into at least a Category 1 hurricane upon its approach.

Here’s what to know about the storm: