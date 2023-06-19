Local

Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with potential for a hurricane by midweek

Tropical Storm Bret NOAA (NOAA)

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, says WSB Radio Meteorologist Christina Edwards. The storm was first recognized as Tropical Depression Three late early Monday morning.

The AP reports that the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) at 5 p.m. Monday, as it moved west across the Atlantic at 21 mph (33 kph).

Forecasters expect it to strengthen over the next two days, reaching Category 1 hurricane strength of 74 mph (120 kph) by Wednesday night. Because of wind shear, the storm is not expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm.

