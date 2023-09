Troopers find 10-year-old in stolen car after driver abandons vehicle to avoid arrest

ATLANTA — A driver has been arrested after officials say they were led on a chase on the interstate.

Georgia State Patrol said on Friday at 7:57 p.m., troopers received reports of a stolen Audi Q7 being pursued by Atlanta police on I-20 Eastbound.

When troopers arrived, they were able to locate the vehicle and joined APD officers as they followed the driver on I-20 near Moreland Road.

The report said troopers attempted to stop the car and that the driver continued to flee.

Authorities followed the car for 4.2 miles before the driver turned down a dead-end street and ran on foot from the vehicle.

Troopers said a 10-year-old boy was found inside the abandoned car.

Authorities captured the driver in the nearby woods after a brief chase.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Authorities did not specify the relationship between the child and the driver.

