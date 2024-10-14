Trio found guilty of raping woman at gunpoint, forcing her boyfriend to watch at Gwinnett apartment

DULUTH, Ga. — Three men will soon learn their fate after a Gwinnett County jury found them guilty of raping a woman and robbing her and her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on July 21, 2021, at The Falls apartment complex in Duluth.

Daquain R. Livingston, 21, Elijah Nil Curney, 20, Dashawn Andrettie Harris, 18, and a previously convicted suspect ran into the couple in the apartment complex parking lot where their two vehicles were parked side by side.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, the men pointed guns at the couple and assaulted the woman while holding a gun on the boyfriend and forcing him to watch the attack. At some point, one of the suspects threatened to “blow her brains out” if the woman in any way retaliated during the assault. After the attack, the suspects took items from both victims’ cars and walked away, as the victims ran away in different directions. Both called the police.

The DA said authorities were able to get descriptions of the trio. Gwinnett officials matched Ring video camera footage collected from the area just before the attack.

Police were later able to match DNA from a rape kit to Curney. Police matched fingerprints in the vehicle to Harris.

At the time, police received calls about other cars in the area being broken into, and a gun was reported stolen from one of the vehicles. Curney was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and searched just over a month later, and the stolen gun was found in the car, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators questioned Curney, who matched video surveillance from the day of the incident. Investigators said he admitted being there during the rape and partially identified the other suspects involved. When police searched Curney’s phone, they found frequent contacts and social media posts with Harris.

Livingston was identified by his height, which was described as being over 6 feet, and the bright red sweatpants he was wearing the night of the rape.

“This is a despicable crime that absolutely could not go unchecked,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “The trauma these defendants inflicted on the victims is unimaginable and these three men deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Monday, all three were found guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy and armed robbery. Curney was also convicted of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They will be sentenced on October 28.