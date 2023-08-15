Tribunal rejects recommendation to terminate Cobb teacher over children’s book

A three-member tribunal, appointed by the Cobb County Board of Education, has issued a decision rejecting the superintendent’s recommendation to terminate longtime Cobb County educator Katherine Rinderle, according to her attorney.

Rinderle has been on leave over the reading of the book “My Shadow is Purple” to her gifted students at Due West Elementary School.

Some parents were upset after Rinderle read the book, which contains subject matter referring to gender norms.

Rinderle was accused of violating state law and district policy for reading the book to her class. Parents complained about the topic in the book, which Rinderle says she bought at her school’s book fair.

The Cobb County School District says Rinderle violated school policy and state law by reading it to her students.

Despite the tribunal’s decision on Tuesday, WSB’s Sabrina Cupit reports the saga is not over yet.

The Cobb County School Board will vote to adopt, reject or modify the tribunal’s decision during an upcoming school board meeting.

