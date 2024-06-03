Trial begins today for ex-officer charged in Gwinnett teen’s disappearance, murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The trial for a former metro Atlanta police officer accused of murdering a 16-year-old will begin on Monday.

Jury selection for Miles Bryant’s trial will start at 9 a.m.

Susana Morales, 16, vanished in July 2022. Her body was found dumped in the woods nearly 20 miles away in Feb. 2023. Investigators say Bryant kidnapped and murdered Morales.

Miles worked as a Doraville police officer and courtesy officer at the apartment complex where the teen was last seen. The department fired him.

Bryant was initially charged with concealing a death. His charges were later upgraded to murder. An indictment also charged Bryant with criminal attempt to commit rape in addition to his existing charges of murder, kidnapping and more.



