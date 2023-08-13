Trees down, major power outages across metro Atlanta after Saturday storms, heat watch Sunday

ATLANTA — Strong and severe storms have moved out of metro Atlanta and north Georgia, but there is significant damage left behind on Sunday.

There are several reports of trees down across the area, and Georgia Power confirms at least 29,000 residents are without power. The vast majority of those are in the metro Atlanta area.

No storms are forecasted for Sunday, but the heat wave continues with an excessive heat watch for areas south and east of Atlanta with a heat index of over 110°.





