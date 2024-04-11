Tree misses daughter ‘by inches’ after it crashes into her bedroom, mother says

MORROW, Ga. — A Clayton County mother is recounting the terrifying moment a tree came crashing through her home.

She says that the tree missed her daughter by inches.

From the front yard, you can see the top of a very large pine tree that fell on Lonnie Brooks’ home off Castlewood Drive in Morrow a little after midnight Thursday. From the backyard, you can see where it’s still leaning on the house and nearly split the roof.

Brooks said the whole house shook and she immediately went to check on her 18-year-old daughter Kennedy. She saw insulation and drywall everywhere.