Tree limb nearly misses infant’s crib after crashing down during severe storms in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Families across Georgia are recovering after being affected by storm damage to their homes this week.

The Red Cross of Georgia said that they are helping more than 140 people impacted by the storms.

One family said a tree fell on their southwest Atlanta home and nearly hit an infant asleep in his crib.

“We saw the tree limbs coming in there through the kitchen, and I grabbed my sister, pushed her toward the hallway, and we both ran towards the baby,” said Cristal Vickers. “That’s when we saw there was a tree limb inches from him.”

They grabbed the baby and immediately ran to their neighbor’s home for help.

Since then, seven storms have drenched their home.

Construction crews worked for days to tarp the roof and gut what could not be dried. The focus this weekend turns to mold mediation for families like this.

“It’s kind of a double edge sword,” Kyle Rowe, a construction official, said. “You have the wind that comes through, then these clients are stuck with all the water that comes in their house, and they’re frantically trying to get that ripped out so the mold doesn’t set in.”

There are three things certified arborists say you can do now to try to prevent a tree from falling on your property: