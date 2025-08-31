Travel surge expected at Hartsfield-Jackson with holiday weekend coming to an end

ATLANTA — Travelers should brace for heavy crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and on Georgia’s roadways this holiday weekend.

Airport officials estimate more than 2.3 million passengers will pass through the world’s busiest airport by Wednesday, September 3. That surge will make this one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

On the roads, the Georgia Department of Transportation is also preparing for congestion. GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale says drivers should expect delays, particularly on Sunday and Monday as many travelers make their return trips.

“So you just want to make sure that you are making a good travel plan if you’re hitting the road,” Dale said. “Lessen that frustration, lessen certainly that road rage.”

For those flying, officials recommend arriving at least two hours early, planning ahead for limited parking due to ongoing construction, and checking baggage carefully for prohibited items before heading to security checkpoints.

WSB’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story