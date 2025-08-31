Local

Travel surge expected at Hartsfield-Jackson with holiday weekend coming to an end

By WSB Radio News Staff
Busy day at Hartsfield-Jackson
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Travelers should brace for heavy crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and on Georgia’s roadways this holiday weekend.

Airport officials estimate more than 2.3 million passengers will pass through the world’s busiest airport by Wednesday, September 3. That surge will make this one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

On the roads, the Georgia Department of Transportation is also preparing for congestion. GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale says drivers should expect delays, particularly on Sunday and Monday as many travelers make their return trips.

“So you just want to make sure that you are making a good travel plan if you’re hitting the road,” Dale said. “Lessen that frustration, lessen certainly that road rage.”

For those flying, officials recommend arriving at least two hours early, planning ahead for limited parking due to ongoing construction, and checking baggage carefully for prohibited items before heading to security checkpoints.

WSB’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!