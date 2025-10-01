Travel experts weigh in on government shutdown and air travel impacts

ATLANTA — As the federal government shutdown takes effect, many travelers are wondering how it could affect their plans.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and others around the country, some behind-the-scenes workers may be furloughed. But essential personnel, including TSA employees and air traffic controllers remain on the job.

“For the moment, I think people can be reasonably reassured that their travel plans will not be impacted directly because of the shutdown,” said CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

Greenberg noted the shutdown pauses hiring by the FAA, which has been working to add more air traffic controllers. He said the greater concern is if the shutdown stretches on for weeks into the holiday season, when the TSA could be forced to operate with a skeleton crew.

Some non-essential workers, such as weather forecasters or certain maintenance staff, may also be furloughed, potentially impacting operations if the closure continues.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story