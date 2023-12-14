Trash bag in Peachtree City was full of Toys for Tots donations, police said. It’s now been returned

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — There’s an old adage that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, but for a few hours in Peachtree City, police said it was actually true.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, a large black trash bag was found on the highway, but rather than filled with refuse and unmentionables, it was filled with “items that don’t appear to be trash.”

The bag was found on Highway 74 near Wisdom Road. Now, officers worked to help return the items to their owners, but needed the public’s help to do so.

Later on Thursday, they learned it was a Toys for Tots donation bag, and returned it. Officers said the bag had fallen out of a truck after collecting donations.

In an online post after the bag was found, the department said they were holding onto it at the police department and “[were] happy to return it” to anyone who said they’d lost a bag of items and was able to identify what’s inside the bag.

Additionally, officers said the request for aid was “not a joke or ploy to catch a criminal.”

