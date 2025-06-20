Transportation Secretary highlights ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ to modernize air traffic infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lawmakers are reviewing what’s being called a “big, beautiful bill” that includes billions to modernize air traffic control across the U.S. a move Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says is long overdue.

“We’re using 1970s radar,” Duffy said during a news conference at San Diego International Airport. “With that money, we will get new radar as well; and we’re going to have money to upgrade some of the towers, not all of them.”

The proposed upgrades are expected to take three to four years to complete. Duffy emphasized that while the process will not be immediate, it cannot be delayed another decade.

His remarks come as airports like Newark Liberty International report progress in improving operations following recent technical and staffing issues. Newark currently holds the best on-time performance record this month, after reopening a major runway and increasing FAA staff.

If passed, the bill would represent one of the most significant investments in aviation infrastructure in decades, aimed at improving safety, efficiency, and reliability in U.S. air travel.