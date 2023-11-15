Training center protesters claim they set fires to Gwinnett concrete company’s trucks

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group protesting the Atlanta public safety training center has claimed responsibility for fires set to a local concrete company’s trucks.

On Tuesday at around 2 a.m., Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Seaboard Industrial Drive and found multiple work vehicles for a concrete company burning behind a business.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. Investigators said they believed the fire was the result of arson, although the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

On Wednesday, a group posted on the blog “Scenes from the Atlanta Forest” claiming responsibility for the fires.

“On the night of November 13th, we set fire to 6 Ernst Concrete trucks,” the blog post reads. “Ernst is pouring the foundation for Cop City. This site, like many others, is completely unguarded.”

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Georgia Arson Control, Inc. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

