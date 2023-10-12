Traffic stop over broken brake light leads to arrest for possessing a machine gun in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is facing weapons charges after a traffic stop led to a deputy finding an illegal machine gun in his home.

On Tuesday, October 3, a deputy with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Forte when the deputy saw more than one of the car’s brake lights were not working.

Instead of stopping, the Kia sped up and ran a stop sign, accelerating to speeds of approximately 73 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The car continued to a home, where it entered the driveway and the driver, later identified as Matthew Paul Anderson, 19, ran inside the house.

The deputy ran after Anderson inside the home and placed him under arrest.

Inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office says there was an illegal gun in plain sight.

Due to the illegal gun being in plain sight, a search warrant was applied for, signed by a judge, and then executed at the home.

Anderson is charged with fleeing, possession of marijuana, possession of a suppressor, and possession of a machine gun.

