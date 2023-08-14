BOLO issued for man after traffic stop leads to over $100K in fraud charges

On Monday, the Gwinnett Police Department issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a man who was initially stopped for using a cell phone while driving.

On June 29th, a uniform division officer stopped Charles Clay, 22, of Duluth at a routine traffic stop.

During the inspection, the officer noticed Clay was in possession of multiple credit cards with names other than his own. Additionally, several deposit receipts and images of checks were also discovered.

Clay was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, failure to exercise due care as per the Georgia Hands-Free Law, not wearing a seatbelt, and Financial Transaction card theft. After being interviewed by a fraud detective, he was booked into Gwinnett County Jail.

After Clay bonded out of jail, he disappeared. Continuing the investigation into the Financial Transaction Card Fraud charge, the lead detective on the case advised nine additional arrest warrants after obtaining surveillance video and bank records.

The new charges include three more additional counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, three counts of forgery 3rd Degree, and three counts of Identity Fraud.

Now, detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating him. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

©2023 Cox Media Group