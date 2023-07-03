Local

Tractor-trailer follows GPS, gets stuck in north Georgia wilderness

Tractor-trailer follows GPS, gets stuck in north Georgia wilderness

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Siri says, “Turn left. Turn right.” But, unfortunately, one Georgia driver did not reach their destination.

This week, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said a truck driver followed their GPS directly into the wilderness.

Officials were called to help the Murray County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forestry Service with the tractor-trailer.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer got stuck on the U.S. Forestry Service Road #630, four miles inside the Cohutta Wildlife Management Area.

There appeared to be no damage to the tractor-trailer.

“Just because your GPS tells you a certain way doesn’t mean you have to go that way,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!