Tractor-trailer crash blocks all lanes of I-75 NB in Marietta

Marietta, Ga. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 75 NB in Marietta has all lanes closed, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT cameras show a large truck laying sideways across the highway and several emergency responders.

Traffic is currently being rerouted off the interstate onto North Marietta Parkway.

🚨 RED ALERT Marietta: I-75/nb all lanes blocked at N. Marietta Pkwy (Exit 265) due to a rollover Tractor Trailer crash. Take Hwy 41 as an alt. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/Smwvnh4xVX — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 20, 2023

Officials said the highway may remain blocked for an extended period of time.

Crews are currently en route to begin directing traffic and clearing lanes.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been hurt.

According to Georgia 511, the crash will not be cleared until around 3 p.m.

>> Download our Triple Team Traffic App to follow traffic updates on the go

©2023 Cox Media Group