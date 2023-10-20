Local

Tractor-trailer crash blocks all lanes of I-75 NB in Marietta

Crash on I-75 NB

Marietta, Ga. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 75 NB in Marietta has all lanes closed, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT cameras show a large truck laying sideways across the highway and several emergency responders.

Traffic is currently being rerouted off the interstate onto North Marietta Parkway.

Officials said the highway may remain blocked for an extended period of time.

Crews are currently en route to begin directing traffic and clearing lanes.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been hurt.

According to Georgia 511, the crash will not be cleared until around 3 p.m.

