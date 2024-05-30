Local

Tractor-trailer appears to crash into Mt. Vernon bridge on I-285

Tractor-trailer crashes into Mt. Vernon Bridge on I-285

Tractor-trailer crashes into Mt. Vernon Bridge on I-285 (WSB-TV)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Just a month after a new bridge was built in Sandy Springs to replace one hit by a tractor-trailer, it appears the old bridge has been hit once again.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials responded to I-285 at the Mt. Vernon Hwy. bridge where a tractor-trailer is stopped underneath.

The stuck truck that appeared to have scraped the side of the original bridge.

The new bridge, which is located right next to the original, opened in April.

It was last September when a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator hit the underside of the bridge and compromised some of the support columns.

The aging bridge was already scheduled to get replaced as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s project to add a new lane on I-285 westbound. The new bridge was fast-tracked.

It’s unclear if the bridge suffered any major damage on Wednesday.

There’s no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!