Tractor-trailer appears to crash into Mt. Vernon bridge on I-285

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Just a month after a new bridge was built in Sandy Springs to replace one hit by a tractor-trailer, it appears the old bridge has been hit once again.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials responded to I-285 at the Mt. Vernon Hwy. bridge where a tractor-trailer is stopped underneath.

The stuck truck that appeared to have scraped the side of the original bridge.

The new bridge, which is located right next to the original, opened in April.

It was last September when a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator hit the underside of the bridge and compromised some of the support columns.

The aging bridge was already scheduled to get replaced as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s project to add a new lane on I-285 westbound. The new bridge was fast-tracked.

It’s unclear if the bridge suffered any major damage on Wednesday.

There’s no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.