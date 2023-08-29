Local

Tracking Idalia: Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia

Hurricane Idalia preps PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Vinell Chambers (L) and Antonio Floyd fill sandbags at the Helen S. Howarth Community Park ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Pinellas Park, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia as the southeastern U.S. braces for Hurricane Idalia.

The order went into effect after Gov. Kemp signed it Tuesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 8. The executive order can be read here.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond,” Kemp said. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here

WSB Radio Meteorologist Christina Edwards says Idalia has strengthened into a Category 1 storm, with wind up to 85 mph. It is expected to become a dangerous Category 3 storm before its landfall.

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

“By Wednesday afternoon, Idalia will move over south Georgia, bringing potentially tropical storm force winds as far north Waycross, Statesboro, and Vidalia,” Edwards says. “A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Vidalia area through Thursday morning.”

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia and the Georgia coast. A tropical storm watch now extends farther up the coast and includes Savannah.

>> Read the latest content from WSB’s Christina Edwards here

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!