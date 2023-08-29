Tracking Idalia: Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia as the southeastern U.S. braces for Hurricane Idalia.

The order went into effect after Gov. Kemp signed it Tuesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 8. The executive order can be read here.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond,” Kemp said. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

To ensure we are prepared to handle whatever #Idalia may bring, I have declared a State of Emergency and instructed state agencies to take proper precautions for its potential impact. Continue to monitor the storm and pay careful attention to updates from trusted news sources. pic.twitter.com/agStmiEZ85 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 29, 2023

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here

WSB Radio Meteorologist Christina Edwards says Idalia has strengthened into a Category 1 storm, with wind up to 85 mph. It is expected to become a dangerous Category 3 storm before its landfall.

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

“By Wednesday afternoon, Idalia will move over south Georgia, bringing potentially tropical storm force winds as far north Waycross, Statesboro, and Vidalia,” Edwards says. “A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Vidalia area through Thursday morning.”

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia and the Georgia coast. A tropical storm watch now extends farther up the coast and includes Savannah.

>> Read the latest content from WSB’s Christina Edwards here

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia (NOAA)

©2023 Cox Media Group