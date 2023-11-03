Tow truck rally set for Saturday to honor driver killed in Cherokee County

A tow truck rally is set for November 3rd in honor of Frank Ingram, the owner of Woodstock’s Ingram Towing and Impound Service, who was killed.

On Thursday, October 19, the wrecker operator lost his life on I-575/southbound while preparing to load a large truck onto his own.

The event is to begin at noon, with people asked to gather at the Cherokee County Training Center for the Fire Department. The center is located at 3985 Holly Springs Parkway in Holly Springs.

At 2pm, the rally will set off from there and travel on 575 Southbound to the mile marker 10, where Ingram was killed.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the third tow truck driver death this year.

WSB’s Doug Turnbull spoke with Andrew Martz, a former GDOT HERO operator and current tow truck operator, about what he thought could be done to stymie this major issue.

“[Enforcement is] what needs to happen,” Martz campaigned. “A total blitz of enforcement of the Move Over Law. Nothing is going to happen until the police start to actually enforce that law. No more warnings and educating motorists. It’s ticket time. For CMV drivers, the fine should triple.”

©2023 Cox Media Group