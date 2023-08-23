TOUR Championship 2023: What you need to know about PGA Tour playoff finale at East Lake Golf Club

ATLANTA — Starting Wednesday, the entire golf world will converge at the East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship.

Since 2004, East Lake has been the permanent home for the TOUR Championship, which will cap off the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy captured last year’s TOUR Championship and took home his third FedEx Cup.

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know for the playoff finale if you are heading out to East Lake this year.

WHAT ARE THE CURRENT STANDINGS?

Only the top 30 players qualify for the playoff finale. This year’s playoffs are setting up to be another close finish. Here is who will be competing for the FedEx Cup.

No. 1-No. 10: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick.

No. 11-No. 20: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

No. 21-No. 30: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Sam Burns, Emilliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

WHEN IS IT AND WHAT TIMES?

TOUR Championship will take place Aug. 23-27 at East Lake. The gates will open for the practice round Wednesday at 9 a.m. For each round Thursday-Sunday, the course will open at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in particular golfers, tee times and pairings will be announced the day before each round. Here is the list of current tee times and the leaderboard.

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS?

Tickets and packages can be purchased here. Daily ground tickets range are dynamically priced, so the TOUR Championship recommends fans purchase their tickets early to secure the lowest available price.

Up to two children 15 and under can get in for free to the grounds with an adult ticket. There are also military and student discounts.

Tickets are paperless for TOUR Championship and will be mobile entry.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION:

Public parking is available for $20 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Marshalling Yard and Yellow Lot (362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd). A free shuttle will be provided to the course.

All parking must be purchased in advance. Fans are also encouraged to take a rideshare service with a specific drop-off gate at the course.

CELLPHONE POLICY

According to TOUR Championship policy, cellphones must be on silent at all times and no flash photography is allowed.

If you have to take or make a phone call, there are designated areas around the course. You can take pictures and videos but only for your personal use. Livestreaming is not allowed.

CLEAR BAG POLICY:

Like at most sporting events nowadays, a clear bag policy will be in effect for TOUR Championship. These bags and items will be allowed:

Personal bags 6″x 6″ or smaller

Clear plastic, vinyl or other carry on items larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

A 1-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag

Reusable plastic or metal cups/bottles that are empty upon arrival and leaving, cannot hold more than 32 ounces

Umbrellas without sleeve

Portable radios with headsets

Collapsible chairs without chair bags and seat cushions without carrying case or pockets

Binoculars without a case

These items will NOT be allowed:

Bags larger than 6″x6″

Plastic, metal or glass cups or cans or any containers except for baby and medical needs

Computers, laptops, video cameras, DSLR and point-and-shoot cameras

Posters, banners and signs

Beverages or coolers

Selfie sticks

Lawn chairs or oversized chairs

Click here for a full list of items allowed and banned from the course plus examples of clear bag sizes.

AUTOGRAPHS

On-course autographs are not allowed, including tees, greens and practice areas. Autographs can only be obtained at designated Autograph Zones.





