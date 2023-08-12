Top things to do in and around Atlanta this weekend

Beyonce

The music superstar is set to play three shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ‘Listening Only’ tickets for Beyoncé's Atlanta show have been released.

Now-Aug. 20

Black Restaurant Weeks

Black Restaurant Week is presenting its seventh annual campaign in the Atlanta metro area. Discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets, and more across the Atlanta surrounding metro areas.

Aug. 11-13

BeReggae Music and Arts Festival

The BeREGGAE Music & Arts Festival is the annual three-day fundraiser held in Atlanta’s crown jewel Piedmont Park for the HOF Foundation (501c3) supporting programs centered around education and economic empowerment of Black families. BeREGGAE™ is also more than a music festival. It’s a living exhibition of art, music, food, business, and celebration of international Black culture and the threads that unify every human being.

Aug. 12

Free screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Uptown Atlanta will host a free outdoor screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in celebration of National Lazy Day and the film’s 35th anniversary. The event will be hosted on The Lawn, Uptown’s community greenspace as part of its Movies on The Lawn event series. Starting at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy themed food and beverage selections from Uptown’s international chefs and a live DJ spinning the best of the 80s. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Farm Animal Yoga

Moove on over to Halcyon for Farm Animal Yoga, featuring animals from North Georgia Wildlife Park! Treat your mind and body to a session of yoga appropriate for all skill levels, accompanied by adorable furry friends. Participants must bring their own yoga mat and are welcome to pause and take photos with the animals during the session.

Atlanta Wine Walk

Get ready Atlanta, it’s time to uncork and unwind for one of your favorite local wine festivals! Sip, taste and enjoy a variety of select wines, spritzes, and more all while benefitting Bert’s Big Adventure, at the 4th annual Atlanta Wine Walk! Enjoy live music from local favorites, shop with local vendors, and create moments that will last!

Groovin’ on the Green

Groovin’ on the Green is back and bigger than ever! Join the City of Dunwoody for the Back to School Bash, featuring Deep Velvet. Guests are encouraged to walk or ride bikes to the concerts. Bring your own picnics or pick up dinner from a featured food truck. Dogs (on a leash!) are also welcome.

Aug. 12-13

City of Atlanta and Fulton County Family Days at Zoo Atlanta

On these two dates, residents of the City of Atlanta or Fulton County or employees of the City of Atlanta Government or Fulton County Government will enjoy free admission for two adults and up to four children per party.

Aug. 13

Second Sunday at The High

On the second Sunday of each month, the High Museum offers free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming! Enjoy art-making activities, performances, and the High’s collection and special exhibitions. Reserve tickets ahead of time.



