NFL legend Tom Brady donates $100k to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Milton

ATLANTA — NFL legend Tom Brady is making a donation to help with hurricane relief efforts amid Hurricane Milton.

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on his social media page that he was donating $100,000 to hurricane relief efforts amid Hurricane Milton.

Brady also said that his friends at Go Puff are matching this donation and with other donations made through the “Give with Gopuff” that benefits Volunteer Florida Foundation.

“Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you’re able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida,” Brady wrote on social media.

Brady, who is the greatest quarterback of all time, spent three seasons joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after 20 years with the New England Patriots. He led the Patriots to before retiring 2023.

Brady has multiple accolades and unbreakable NFL records including the most Super Bowl wins (7), most total wins (286), most playoff wins (35), most Super Bowl MVPs (5), most total passing yards including the regular season and playoffs (102,614), and most touchdowns (738) in NFL history.

Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm, bringing powerful winds, heavy rain and tornadoes to much of the Gulf Coast, including communities already battered by deadly Hurricane Helene.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the worst storm surge appeared to be in Sarasota County, where it was 8 to 10 feet (2.5 to 3 meters) — lower than in the worst place during Helene.

Several stars and celebrities have also donated towards hurricane relief efforts to help those impacted with food, water, and important essentials including Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and more.