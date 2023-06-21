Toddler’s liver, colon damaged after being shot in the back in DeKalb County, grandmother says

ATLANTA — A DeKalb County grandmother is recounting the moments when someone opened fire outside her home and shot her two-year-old granddaughter.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported live from the scene as investigators gathered evidence off Maypop Drive. Gehlbach spotted at least a few dozen markers on the ground.

The child’s grandmother, who didn’t want to be identified for safety concerns, said her son was walking his sister and her two children to their car when the gunfire erupted. The shots hit her son in the foot and granddaughter in the back.

“We didn’t know the baby was shot. We’re all crying and everything, trying to attend to my son. And my daughter is holding her daughter and she’s like, ‘oh my god, my baby is shot,’” the grandmother said.

The grandmother told Gehlbach that the two-year-old had damage to her liver, colon and part of her spinal column.

“She came out of surgery...She’s going to make it. She’s just going to be a little weak on the right side,” the grandmother explained.

She added that the family has only lived in the neighborhood for a few months. The grandmother said she can’t believe how many women and children are victims of gun violence nowadays: “I’m just lost for words. I can’t believe we’ve come to this. Any violence back in the day or 20 to 10 years ago, women and children were off limits when it comes to gunfire.

“But nowadays, they don’t care about women or children. They don’t even care about their own life.”

©2023 Cox Media Group