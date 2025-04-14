Toddler fatally shot inside southeast Atlanta apartment, police investigating

ATLANTA — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being shot inside a southeast Atlanta apartment on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Atlanta police say officers responded to Hughes Spalding Hospital after receiving reports of a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Despite efforts by medical staff, the toddler was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say the shooting happened inside an apartment on Bell Street earlier that morning. Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding how or what led to the child being shot.

The investigation remains ongoing.