Toddler dead after she finds loaded gun in Cobb apartment, shoots herself in the head

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 1-year-old girl has died after she found a loaded gun and shot herself in the head in Cobb County, police said.

She has been identified as Royal Clark.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment on White Circle, police said.

Condrad Carrington Clark was arrested on and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to warrants. It’s unclear if Clark was the child’s father.

She’s the second child to be shot to death in the past three days. On Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Texaco near Lithonia. A 7-year-old boy had been shot in the head. His 6-year-old brother was also in the car at the time. It’s unclear who fired the gun.

The boys’ father, 42-year-old Dantae Daugherty, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.