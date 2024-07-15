Local

TN woman missing since last month. Her phone’s last pings were in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Valerie Elder Smiley

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Chattanooga police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Valerie Elder Smiley, 41, was last seen on June 28, leaving her home in Chattanooga.

She was driving a red 2004 Ford Expedition with a Tennessee license plate of 079BFQD.

The police department’s missing persons unit was notified that her last phone pings were in Fayetteville, Georgia on June 29 and Union City, Georgia on June 30.

If anyone has information on her location or spots her vehicle, please call the Chattanooga police department at 423-698-2525.

