Timeline: The disappearance of 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A two-year-old is missing and his father has been charged with lying to police.

The search for J’Asiah Mitchell continues as his family vows to find the child.

There are many more questions to be answered regarding the boy’s disappearance, but here is how the investigation has unfolded so far:

Aug. 16: J’Asiah Mitchell disappears. Police initially reported that Mitchell had been kidnapped him at gunpoint on Wednesday around 11:23 p.m. in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road.

J’Asiah Mitchell disappears. Police initially reported that Mitchell had been kidnapped him at gunpoint on Wednesday around 11:23 p.m. in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road. Aug. 17: DeKalb police said they determined there was no kidnapping. According to police, Mitchell’s father, 23-year-old Artavious North, reported that someone took J’Asiah from him as he was stopped at a stop sign. North was ultimately arrested and charged with making a false statement. He was already facing charges for an unrelated crime at the time of his arrest.

DeKalb police said they determined there was no kidnapping. According to police, Mitchell’s father, 23-year-old Artavious North, reported that someone took J’Asiah from him as he was stopped at a stop sign. North was ultimately arrested and charged with making a false statement. He was already facing charges for an unrelated crime at the time of his arrest. Aug. 18: Crews drained a small lake in East Point at the apartment complex where his father lives. They have also searched a nearby landfill. Investigators said J’Asiah was last seen in the same apartment complex in East Point where crews are draining the pond.

where his father lives. They have also searched a nearby landfill. Investigators said J’Asiah was last seen in the same apartment complex in East Point where crews are draining the pond. Aug. 20: J’Asiah’s family members searched the apartment complex where they believe the boy was last seen. Family members handed out flyers to residents and posted them all over the apartment complex.

J’asiah’s mother, Asia Mitchell, is now raising money to continue the search for him. She and North were not together at the time her son disappeared. To donate to the GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 770-724-7850.

©2023 Cox Media Group