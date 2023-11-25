Time to jump for joy! Kangaroo’s escape attempt foiled by north Georgia deputies

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies conducted a hop-eration to locate a kangaroo who disappeared in north Georgia.

Gilmer County sheriff officials said at 1 p.m. Friday, deputies began searching for Stevie the kangaroo, who was last seen in the Blackberry Mountain area.

“No folks, this is not a joke!” deputies said on social media.

According to the investigation, Stevie was with his owner, who is from out of state, when he disappeared.

Deputies hopped to the task and found Stevie shortly after his disappearance.

Authorities did not say where Stevie was found.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.