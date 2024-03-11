Time-change causes dangerous, drowsy driving

Be careful on the roads as many drivers are likely drowsy after Sunday’s time-change.

AAA’s Montrae Waiters says a recent AAA study found that fatalities from drowsy driving are ten times higher than previously reported. In fact, she says that drowsy driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving.

“This study should be a wakeup call for drivers to not underestimate the dangers of drowsy driving,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland in a statement. “Whether you’re driving to work or taking the family on a road trip, stay alert or get off the road.”

Losing an hour of sleep with the Daylight Saving Time change contributes to many drowsy drivers on the road the Monday after changing their clocks.

“The study that we did, we actually did see that deaths did increase after Daylight Saving Time,” Waiters said.

AAA says to watch for warning signs of drowsy driving, such as frequent yawning and blinking, difficulty remembering the last few miles, missing an exit, drifting from a lane, and hitting a rumble strip on the side of the road.

Who is at risk?

Teen and young adult drivers

Drivers on the road between midnight and 6 a.m. or in the later afternoon.

Drivers who don’t get enough sleep.

Commercial truck drivers.

Drivers who work the night shift or long shifts.

Drivers with untreated sleep disorders – like sleep apnea, where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

Drivers who use medicines that make them drowsy.

How can you avoid drowsy driving?

Get enough sleep before driving.

Don’t underestimate the power of a quick nap.

Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake.

Listen to your body.

Take breaks every two hours or 100 miles.

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving.

Avoid heavy meals before driving.

Avoid alcohol and drugs.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton with CBSnews.com contributed to this story.








