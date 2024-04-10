‘Tiger, I’m open!’ Lucky Tiger Woods fan catches souvenir at The Masters he will cherish forever

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Fans have flocked to Augusta for the Masters tournament for the practice rounds ahead of golf’s biggest event teeing off on Thursday.

During the practice rounds on Tuesday, one lucky patron had a once-in-a-lifetime moment with five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.

On a cloudy Tuesday afternoon, Woods was finishing up his practice round on the 9th hole when Matt Agonis had an idea pop into his head as Woods was preparing to walk off the course.

“We’re just there sitting and then it just happened to be quiet. And I was just looking at him and I’m like, hey, why not? So I yelled at him. ‘Tiger, I’m open,’” Agonis said.

To his surprise, Agonis got Woods’ attention.

“And he turned and he smirked at me. And that’s when I knew, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, he’s gonna do it.’ He missiled it right to me,” he said. “So I just jumped up and it hit me in my hand first and I didn’t initially catch it. It bounced off and it was like a double catch. So it was great.”

Agonis says he’s never done anything like that before — and he’s still kind of surprised Woods threw it right to him, and that he caught it.

“Honestly, shocked with myself that I caught it. And he throws a fast one. My hand was throbbing for a little bit. So good arm, Tiger,” he said. “I think he went over there and told JT (Thomas) and they just had a little laugh and moment, too.”

Agonis said he’s going to put the ball in a case and maybe one day if his luck continues, he will get Woods to sign the ball. Either way, it’s a Masters memory that he will have for a lifetime.