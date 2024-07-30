Tiffany Haddish accuses GA officers of ‘unlawful search’ as DUI trial starts next month

ATLANTA — Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is expected to be in court next month as her DUI case in Fayette County goes to trial.

In Touch magazine says that a judge has set Haddish’s trial for Aug. 26.

Haddish was arrested in January 2022.

Investigators said someone called 911 after seeing a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle along Highway 74 around 2:30 a.m.

As a Peachtree City police officer was heading to the scene, they noticed Haddish’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop, with her pulling into the yard of a home nearby.

Following the traffic stop, the officer arrested and charged Haddish with DUI.

According to entertainment website TMZ, police believe Haddish had been smoking marijuana.

Haddish’s attorney has argued the charges should be dismissed because the officers did not have “reasonable” suspicion to detain her, In Touch said.

He argued the traffic stop was illegal and therefore any evidence “derived therefrom must be suppressed.”