Three people lived in vacant Georgia mansion for free for nearly a year, state says

ALPHARETTA — Three people in a romantic relationship lived in an abandoned mansion in Alpharetta for free for nearly a year, according to the Fulton County Marshal’s Office.

The 15,000-square-foot home sits on a gated piece of property on Belladrum Drive.

Court documents say Abdurrashiyd York, Pamela Delpiano and ‘others’ were living there.

Fulton County Marshal’s Office spokesperson Capt. Quintin Hill said the trio invaded the 15,000-square-foot home during the foreclosure process. In January, JP Morgan Chase bank filed documents in Fulton County magistrate court demanding they leave.

The next month, York responded with a counterclaim. He argued the bank owes him $50,000 due to repairs he made to the home.

Hill said the property was gated, and neighbors thought they belonged.

Nearly nine months later, the marshal’s office showed up unannounced and asked the trio to leave. They cooperated. No one was arrested.

Hill said the home had minimal furniture inside.

There was a dog that died recently inside the home. York said they were trying to find somewhere to bury it.