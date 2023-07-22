Three people hit by suspected DUI drivers on I-75 when they got out of their broken down car

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two women are dead and a third suffered serious injuries when they were hit by suspected DUI drivers overnight.

Georgia State Patrol says they were called to a portion of I-75 in Henry County just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning by Stockbridge police.

Investigators say four people were driving down the interstate in a pickup truck that suffered a “mechanical failure” and crashed into a jersey barrier.

Three women inside that truck then got out and were hit by another car.

Anjelica Munoz-Luna, 49, and Adamaris Castillo, 22, died from their injuries. A 23-year-old woman is currently fighting for her life in the hospital.

All three women are from Garland, Texas.

Troopers say that the drivers of two other passenger cars involved in the crash were both under the influence. It’s unclear what substances they were under the influence of.

GSP says neither driver was arrested and no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

