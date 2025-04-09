Three men sentenced for involvement in brutal home invasion in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Two defendants are sentenced to 25 years for a brutal home invasion in Cherokee County in 2022. 19-year-old Kaiden Pridgen and 23-year-old Cibias Viera pleaded guilty to eight charges.

One of the victims of the home invasion off lower Birmingham Road in Canton was struck in the head with a pistol, causing a visible injury. The other was held at gunpoint in the kitchen. Pridgen was just 16 at the time of incident but was prosecuted as an adult.

“In making the determination to prosecute a 16-year-old defendant as an adult, the State considered the violent nature of this crime and determined it is in the interest of public safety to prosecute him accordingly. said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “We are committed to holding all dangerous offenders accountable and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Investigators were able to identify the defendants using cell phone tracking technology.

Judge Davis previously sentenced co-defendant Cibias John Vieira to 35 years, with the first 25 years to serve in confinement, after he entered a negotiated guilty plea on February 18 for the same charges.

“Home invasion is among the most terrifying of crimes because it involves invading the sanctity of a person’s home. These victims did not have anything physically taken from them, but they were robbed of their peace of mind, which is something that can never be replaced,” said ADA Hertel. “The defendants in this case demonstrated a complete disregard for the law and for the collateral consequences of their actions.”

A third man, David Emory Kelley, 22, of Woodstock, was prosecuted separately for his part in this crime. Kelley pled guilty on April 8 to burglary in the first degree and conspiracy to commit home invasion. Kelley was considered a co-conspirator in that he selected the targets and was the group’s getaway driver.