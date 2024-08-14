Three explosives detonated at public safety training center spark federal arson investigation

Atlanta Police Department called in agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for an arson investigation in Dekalb County’s Kirkwood community.

Wednesday morning, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said someone used three homemade explosives to set fire to construction equipment on Memorial Drive. The fire was burning feet from a fuel tank and homes.

“This is actually dangerous. That’s a little shocking to find out,” said one neighbor, Annelies Marien.

Investigators think two people set the equipment on fire because the builders there are helping construct the public safety training center in DeKalb County.

Police records connect 29 arsons to the controversy over the past 38 months. The cases in that time frame span from metro Atlanta to South Carolina.

“This is a ticking time bomb,” said Schierbaum. “They’re escalating in populated areas. Someone is going to lose their life.”

People who live in Kirkwood said they understand the protests but, not the fire close to homes.

“It would be nice if they would mind not blowing up a neighborhood of mine next time,” said Marien.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to protestors who have taken credit for similar arsons in the past. We are waiting for a response.

Atlanta Police Department said the public safety training center will open in December despite arsons aimed at stopping construction.

A task force investigating the arsons have offered a reward of up to $200,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.